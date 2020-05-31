NetworkManager 1.25.2-dev is the latest development version of this important Linux networking component in the road towards NetworkManager 1.26.
NetworkManager 1.25.2-dev was bumped this weekend as another milestone towards the upcoming 1.26 stable release of this widely used component for configuring wired and wireless networking on Linux and other platforms. Some of the changes building up so far for NetworkManager 1.26 include:
- A new "firewalld-zone" option that is enabled by default that will install a firewalld zone for connection sharing and put the IPv4/IPv6 shared mode interfaces in this zone.
- Improvements to IPv6 SLAAC (Stateless Address Auto-configuration).
- ifcfg-rh improvements, including a security fix over potential not performing of any authentication.
- The Ethernet code will now reset original auto-negotiation/speed/duplex settings when deactivating a device.
- Support for ethtool's coalesce and ring options.
- Support for team connections without D-Bus.
More details on the changes building up for NetworkManager 1.26 via the project's FreeDesktop.org Git repository.
