NetworkManager 1.22 Released With Experimental Cloud Setup Utility, New Logo
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 17 December 2019 at 06:23 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNOME --
NetworkManager 1.22 is out today as the last update of this widely-used Linux network manager software for 2019.

NetworkManager 1.22 comes with new features like nm-cloud-setup as an experimental cloud auto-configuration utility plus a variety of smaller changes. Meanwhile looking ahead to NetworkManager in 2020 is more features like Enhanced Open / Opportunistic Wireless Encryption.

- A new property for making 802.1X authentication optional.

- Support for using the Network Cost WiFi information element to determine if the device connection is metered.

- In making startup quicker, NetworkManager now considers the startup to be completed when a device is "connected" even if IP addressing isn't yet ready.

- Retiring more deprecated WiMAX bits.

- The NetworkManager CLI now supports nmcli general reload for reloading all configuration files and DNS settings.

- The nm-cloud-setup tool can be used for automatically configuring NetworkManager within cloud environments. This experimental tool currently is tested for Amazon EC2 with IPv4.

- Dropping BlueZ 4 support in mandating BlueZ 5.

- NetworkManager 1.22 also comes with a new logo for the project:


NetworkManager 1.22 can be obtained via Git, among other sources.
