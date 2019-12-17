NetworkManager 1.22 is out today as the last update of this widely-used Linux network manager software for 2019.
NetworkManager 1.22 comes with new features like nm-cloud-setup as an experimental cloud auto-configuration utility plus a variety of smaller changes. Meanwhile looking ahead to NetworkManager in 2020 is more features like Enhanced Open / Opportunistic Wireless Encryption.
- A new property for making 802.1X authentication optional.
- Support for using the Network Cost WiFi information element to determine if the device connection is metered.
- In making startup quicker, NetworkManager now considers the startup to be completed when a device is "connected" even if IP addressing isn't yet ready.
- Retiring more deprecated WiMAX bits.
- The NetworkManager CLI now supports nmcli general reload for reloading all configuration files and DNS settings.
- The nm-cloud-setup tool can be used for automatically configuring NetworkManager within cloud environments. This experimental tool currently is tested for Amazon EC2 with IPv4.
- Dropping BlueZ 4 support in mandating BlueZ 5.
- NetworkManager 1.22 also comes with a new logo for the project:
NetworkManager 1.22 can be obtained via Git, among other sources.
