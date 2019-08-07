NetworkManager 1.20 Released With WiFi Mesh Network Support, WireGuard Improvements
NetworkManager 1.20 is now available as the newest feature update for this widely used configuration component for the Linux networking stack.

NetworkManager 1.20 brings with it a random assortment of new and improved features. Some of the highlights for NetworkManager 1.20 include support for Open vSwitch DPDK interfaces (OVS DPDK), work towards handling policy routing for WireGuard, the DHCP client defaulting to its internal code path, removal of the old libnm-glib library, a reworked implementation of the settings plugins, support for restarting NetworkManager while maintaining in-memory profiles, support for disabling IPv6 on selected devices, and support for Wi-Fi Mesh Networks. More details on the mesh support can be found via its merge request.

More details on NetworkManager and its new v1.20 release via the long basic project site/Wiki.
