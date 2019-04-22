NetworkManager 1.16 was released in March with WireGuard support, WiFi P2P, Intel IWD improvements, and much more. Surprisingly being released already is NetworkManager 1.18.
With just one month having passed since NetworkManager 1.16, the NetworkManager 1.18 release is quite small and with just a few changes. Namely it includes the few changes from NetworkManager 1.17.2 already covered on Phoronix and a few more.
NetworkManager 1.18 adds support for policy routing rules, VLAN filtering for the Linux bridge, ieee-802-1 and ieee-802-3 LLDP TLVs, allowing large MTU sizes for Infiniband/IPoIB connection profiles, and improved
As for the odd and quick timing of NetworkManager 1.18, it sounds like it was a rush job of some changes Red Hat wanted to get in and ready to ship with the upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0.
The latest NetworkManager code can be downloaded from GitHub.
