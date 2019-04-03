NetworkManager 1.17.2 Kicks Off The March Towards NetworkManager 1.18
3 April 2019
Released a few weeks ago was NetworkManager 1.16 with WireGuard integration, WiFi Direct/P2P connection handling, and other new Linux networking features. NetworkManager 1.17.2 has now been kicked off as the first development release towards the next version.

NetworkManager 1.18 won't be released until later in the year while NetworkManager 1.17.2 serves as the first unstable snapshot. With being less than a month in development, this NetworkManager 1.17 development release isn't too big but includes:

- Various improvements to the CLI components of NetworkManager, including a large refactoring to nmcli and added support for routing rules.

- Support for VLAN filtering in the Linux bridge connection attributes.

- LLDP enhancements.

- Other minor fixes / code improvements.

Those interested can find a complete listing of the changes via NetworkManager Git.
