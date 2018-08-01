NetworkManager 1.14 RC1 Shows WireGuard Interfaces, SR-IOV Device Configuration, 6LoWPAN
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 8 September 2018 at 05:28 PM EDT. 1 Comment
GNOME --
Just a few months since NetworkManager 1.12 has passed and the NetworkManager 1.14 feature update is now around the corner.

Tagged this weekend was the first release candidate of NetworkManager 1.14. Included with this NetworkManager 1.14 RC1 release are several interesting additions:

- LLMNR configuration support for Link-Local Multicast Name Resolution in conjunction with systemd-resolved.

- Initial support for IEEE 802.15.4 and 6LoWPAN devices for low-power wireless personal area networks as useful for the growing number of IoT devices.

- Support for activating a profile multiple times with a new connection.multi-connect option.

- Support for Ethtool offload functionality.

- Support for detecting WireGuard interfaces but does not support the ability to control WireGuard VPNs.

- SR-IOV network devices can now be configured by NetworkManager.

There are also other additions and various fixes. NetworkManager 1.14 RC1 is available for download from GitHub while NetworkManager 1.15 is the development version open on Git master.
