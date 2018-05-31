NetworkManager 1.11.4 is out today as the newest development release for this widely-used Linux network management user-space utility.
NetworkManager 1.11.4 offers support for MDNS support with the systemd-resolved DNS plugins, WiFi devices now support FILS to yield faster roaming, support for onlink routes, better connectivity checking, resource efficiency improvements, configuration checkpoints, initial support for the IWD WiFi daemon, and experimental support for the Meson build system.
NetworkManager 1.11.4 can be fetched via FreeDesktop.org Git and will debut as stable later this year in the form of NetworkManager 1.12.0.
