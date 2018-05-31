NetworkManager 1.11.4 Brings More Linux Networking Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 31 May 2018 at 03:30 PM EDT. 2 Comments
GNOME --
NetworkManager 1.11.4 is out today as the newest development release for this widely-used Linux network management user-space utility.

NetworkManager 1.11.4 offers support for MDNS support with the systemd-resolved DNS plugins, WiFi devices now support FILS to yield faster roaming, support for onlink routes, better connectivity checking, resource efficiency improvements, configuration checkpoints, initial support for the IWD WiFi daemon, and experimental support for the Meson build system.

NetworkManager 1.11.4 can be fetched via FreeDesktop.org Git and will debut as stable later this year in the form of NetworkManager 1.12.0.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME 3 Might Be Too Resource Hungry To Ever Run Nicely On The Raspberry Pi
GNOME 3.29.2 Released As The Second Step Towards GNOME 3.30
NetworkManager Now Supports Link-Local Thunderbolt Networking
Purism Introduces Its Telepathy-Using GTK3-Based Phone Dialer Plans
GNOME's 2018 Performance Hackfest Wraps Up In Cambridge
Flatpak 1.8 FreeDesktop.org Runtime Is Yocto-Free, Powered By BuildStream
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Systemd Introduces "Portable Services" Functionality, Similar To Containers
Firefox Developers Still Hesitant About Using EGL Over GLX On X11 Linux
Dell Rolls Out New Precision Developer Laptops With Ubuntu Linux
GNOME 3.29.2 Released As The Second Step Towards GNOME 3.30