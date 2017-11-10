NetworkManager 1.10 was released today as the newest version of this commonly used Linux network management utility.
Highlights of NetworkManager 1.10 include Open vSwitch support, support for activating PPP connections on non-Ethernet interfaces, support for authenticating to a WiFi network using WiFi Protected Setup (WPS), support for WiFi Protected Management Frames (PMF / 802.11w), the maximum rate for WiFi APs is exposed via D-Bus, support for Bluetooth Network Access Point profiles, IPv6 improvements, nmcli command line utility improvements, and quite a range of other improvements.
All the details on NetworkManager 1.10 changes since the previous v1.8 release can be found via this NEWS entry. Download here.
