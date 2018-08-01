Netrunner, one of the Linux distributions delivering a great KDE Plasma desktop experience, is out today with version 2018.08 that ships several enhancements on top of the very latest KDE packages.
Netrunner 2018.08 ships with the KDE Plasma 5.13.3 desktop, KDE Applications 18.04, KDE Frameworks 5.48, and Qt 5.11.1 as the principal desktop components. The Netrunner Linux distribution is powered by the 4.17 kernel and is also shipping with Firefox 61 and a wealth of other package upgrades.
New to Netrunner 2018.08 is support for "seamless" GTK applications by using KWin borders to integrate better with the Plasma desktop, a new "Plasma Tweaks" section within the KDE System Settings, a new plasma theme, and a variety of other enhancements.
Those wishing to learn more about the Netrunner 2018.08 release can do so via Netrunner.com.
