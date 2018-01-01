KDE-Focused Netrunner Rolling 2018.01 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 27 January 2018 at 08:04 AM EST. 1 Comment
For those still in search of a KDE-focused Linux distribution that's rolling-release and desktop-friendly, Netrunner Rolling 2018.01 has been released.

This longtime KDE Linux distribution sponsored by Blue Systems now has with it KDE Plasma 5.11.5, KDE Frameworks 5.41, KDE Applications 17.12, and Qt 5.10. This distribution has also moved onto the Linux 4.14 kernel, Firefox Quantum 57, LibreOffice 5.3, and a variety of other package updates.

Netrunner 2018.01 is also introducing the YaRock Qt music player for streaming online radio, KDE Discover has been pulled back into the default application set, system settings have improved and more.


More details on Netrunner Rolling 2018.01 can be found via the release announcement at Netrunner.com.
