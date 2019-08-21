Netrunner 19.08 Released For Delivering A Clean KDE Experience Atop Debian 10
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 21 August 2019
Netrunner 19.08 "Indigo" was released on Tuesday as the newest version of this KDE-focused desktop Linux distribution.

Netrunner 19.08 makes use of Debian 10.0 "Buster" stable where the earlier releases like Netrunner 19.01 were just running on Debian testing at the time. Netunner 19.08's KDE stack is sadly a bit dated at this point with using KDE Plasma 5.14.5 (rather than Plasma 5.16), KDE Frameworks 5.54, and KDE Applications 18.08 (KDE Applications 19.08 was recently released). There is also Qt 5.11.3 and Linux 4.19 from Debian Buster along with other common packages.

Those wanting to learn more about Netrunner 19.08 for this KDE minded Linux distribution can read more in the official announcement at Netrunner.com.
