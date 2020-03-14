Netflix Talks Up SVT-AV1 Video Encode/Decode Effort

Any regular Phoronix reader should already be quite familiar with SVT-AV1 and the other open-source Scalable Video Technology encoders considering how much we have been benchmarking them -- months before even before they were officially announced. Netflix, which has been working on SVT-AV1 in conjunction with Intel, has an interesting write-up for some weekend reading on the state of this open-source AV1 encoder/decoder.
Netflix continues investing heavily in the SVT-AV1 effort and it's paying off with good performance as with time more Netflix content will be served via AV1. We continue to be impressed by the multi-threaded performance of SVT-AV1 and it being much faster than alternatives while still offering good quality.
Netflix also hopes more people will begin experimenting with SVT-AV1 for research or other purposes, "Our hope is that the SVT-AV1 codebase helps further adoption of AV1 and encourages more research and development on top of the current AV1 tools. We believe that the demonstrated advantages of SVT-AV1 make it a good platform for experimentation and research. We invite colleagues from industry and academia to check out the project on Github, reach out to the codebase maintainers for questions and comments or join one of the SVT-AV1 Open Dev meetings. We welcome more contributors to the project."
Those wanting to learn more can do so via the Netflix Tech Blog.
