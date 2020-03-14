Netflix Talks Up SVT-AV1 Video Encode/Decode Effort
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 14 March 2020 at 06:46 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
Any regular Phoronix reader should already be quite familiar with SVT-AV1 and the other open-source Scalable Video Technology encoders considering how much we have been benchmarking them -- months before even before they were officially announced. Netflix, which has been working on SVT-AV1 in conjunction with Intel, has an interesting write-up for some weekend reading on the state of this open-source AV1 encoder/decoder.

Netflix continues investing heavily in the SVT-AV1 effort and it's paying off with good performance as with time more Netflix content will be served via AV1. We continue to be impressed by the multi-threaded performance of SVT-AV1 and it being much faster than alternatives while still offering good quality.

Netflix also hopes more people will begin experimenting with SVT-AV1 for research or other purposes, "Our hope is that the SVT-AV1 codebase helps further adoption of AV1 and encourages more research and development on top of the current AV1 tools. We believe that the demonstrated advantages of SVT-AV1 make it a good platform for experimentation and research. We invite colleagues from industry and academia to check out the project on Github, reach out to the codebase maintainers for questions and comments or join one of the SVT-AV1 Open Dev meetings. We welcome more contributors to the project."

Those wanting to learn more can do so via the Netflix Tech Blog.
2 Comments
Related News
Dav1d 0.6 AV1 Video Decoder Delivering Healthy Improvements For Intel + AMD Processors
VideoLAN's dav1d 0.6 Released With More AVX2 + AVX-512 Optimizations
OpenShot 2.5.1 Released With Performance Improvements
OBS Studio 25.0 RC1 Adds Vulkan Game Capture Support, Browser Capturing
PulseAudio 14 Is Releasing Soon With Better USB Gaming Headset Support
Rav1e 0.3.1 Is 25~40% Faster At Low Speed Levels For Rust-Based AV1 Encoding
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Is Set To Land With Linux 5.7
Acer Is Launching In Germany What Could Be A Great AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Linux Laptop
Thermal Pressure On Tap For Linux 5.7 So The Scheduler Can Be Aware Of Overheating CPUs
APT 2.0 Released For Debian Package Management
Systemd 245 Released - First Version Including Systemd-Homed
AMD Is Hiring Another Lead Linux Kernel Developer To Work On Their Graphics Driver
FreeNAS + TrueNAS Unifying Into TrueNAS 12.0 CORE/Enterprise
Wine's Vulkan Code Seeing Performance Improvements, Further Enhancing DXVK