Netflix Continues Experiencing Great Performance In Using FreeBSD For Their CDN
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 2 February 2019 at 08:32 PM EST. 3 Comments
BSD --
It's been a love affair going on for years, but should you not already know, Netflix has long been leveraging FreeBSD as part of its in-house content delivery network (CDN) for serving its millions of users with on-demand video. This weekend at FOSDEM, Jonathan Looney of the company talked about their usage of FreeBSD.

Netflix remains one of the big FreeBSD studios and continues leveraging that BSD operating system for its network performance on their "Open Connect" CDN. What is even more unique about their FreeBSD setup is they closely track the CURRENT/head version of FreeBSD rather than sticking to the stable releases.

With FreeBSD on commodity server hardware they are able to achieve 90 Gb/s serving on TLS-encrypted connections with not even full CPU utilization. They rely upon the very latest FreeBSD code in order to stay up-to-date with bleeding-edge features and capabilities. Netflix also tries to upstream their FreeBSD changes where deemed suitable.

Those wanting to learn more about the Netflix usage of FreeBSD that missed out on the presentation at FOSDEM 2019 in Brussels, there is the PDF slide deck available.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
OPNsense 19.1 Released: BSD-Based Firewall / Networking OS
Fresh Linux vs. BSD CPU/System Benchmark Results Across Five Operating Systems
OPNsense 19.1-RC1 Released With Many Improvements To This BSD Firewall Platform
Wayland Support On The BSDs Continuing To Improve
DragonFlyBSD Continues Gutting Its i386 Code
The New ZFS on FreeBSD Implementation Can Now Be Tested With TrueOS
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
More Details On The WineD3D Vulkan Plans & Why DXVK Isn't Being Used
Linux Headers May Soon Be Available In-Kernel Via /proc
Fedora 30 Planning To Use Wayland-Enabled Firefox By Default
DXVK 0.96 Released With More Optimizations, Game Fixes