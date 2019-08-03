Wine On 64-bit NetBSD Is Now In Much Better Shape Thanks To GSoC

One of the many interesting Google Summer of Code (GSoC) projects this year has been to improve the Wine support on NetBSD. Thanks to student developer Naveen Narayanan, that is becoming a reality.
From the second evaluation report, more progress has been made on making Wine run happy on NetBSD for allowing more Windows programs to run through this layer commonly associated with Linux systems. One of the major focuses of this GSoC project has been on the support for 32-bit Wine/Windows programs from NetBSD x86 64-bit hosts. Thanks to work by Naveen, that support is in better standing thank at the start of the summer and is able to run games like Mario and programs like Lua scripting.
In order to get the best Wine on NetBSD experience currently, it's necessary to use their -CURRENT code and compile the latest kernel with the USER_LDT option enabled.
More details on usage and current capabilities via this NetBSD blog post.
Add A Comment