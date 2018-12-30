NetBSD Working On Better LLVM Toolchain Support

While a number of BSDs already have great LLVM toolchain support and are generally quite fond of this liberally licensed compiler alternative to GCC, the NetBSD support has lagged behind a bit for LLVM but that is continuing to improve.
More LLVM test failures are being addressed not only for LLVM/Clang but also for the LLD linker, libunwind, LLVM OpenMP, libc++, etc. Clang and libc++ have been the biggest benefactors in getting fixes/improvements. Future work is focusing on better Compiler-RT coverage and porting LLD to yield working executables on NetBSD.
NetBSD / LLVM fans can learn more about this ongoing work via the NetBSD blog.
1 Comment