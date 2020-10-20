NetBSD 9.1 Released With Parallelized Disk Encryption, Better ZFS, X11 Improvements
Not only is there a new OpenBSD release this week but the NetBSD crew also issued a big update in the form of NetBSD 9.1.

NetBSD 9.1 features a plethora of improvements to this BSD operating system including changes such as:

- NetBSD 9.1 features a new default X11 window manager and other desktop/X11 side improvements.

- Better default input behavior for Lenovo ThinkPad laptops around clickpads and trackpoints.

- Improved frame-buffer console performance to the extent that it should even help the AMD64 boot speed.

- Fixes and other improvements around the ZFS file-system support. The LFS log-structured BSD file-system has also seen some improvements in the area of stability.

- Support for USB security keys in raw mode that can then be used by applications such as Firefox.

- Support for the Xen 4.13 hypervisor while also continuing to improve their NVMM hypervisor.

- Expanded support for hardware random number generators with hardware RNGs on various Arm chips and more now being supported.

- The AQ driver now supports Aquantia 10 Gigabit Ethernet adapters.

- Parallelized disk encryption support with NetBSD's CGD cryptographic disk driver.

- Various package updates and other fixes.

More details on the NetBSD 9.1 changes and downloads at NetBSD.org.
