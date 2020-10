Not only is there a new OpenBSD release this week but the NetBSD crew also issued a big update in the form of NetBSD 9.1.NetBSD 9.1 features a plethora of improvements to this BSD operating system including changes such as:- NetBSD 9.1 features a new default X11 window manager and other desktop/X11 side improvements.- Better default input behavior for Lenovo ThinkPad laptops around clickpads and trackpoints.- Improved frame-buffer console performance to the extent that it should even help the AMD64 boot speed.- Fixes and other improvements around the ZFS file-system support. The LFS log-structured BSD file-system has also seen some improvements in the area of stability.- Support for USB security keys in raw mode that can then be used by applications such as Firefox.- Support for the Xen 4.13 hypervisor while also continuing to improve their NVMM hypervisor - Expanded support for hardware random number generators with hardware RNGs on various Arm chips and more now being supported.- The AQ driver now supports Aquantia 10 Gigabit Ethernet adapters.- Parallelized disk encryption support with NetBSD's CGD cryptographic disk driver.- Various package updates and other fixes.More details on the NetBSD 9.1 changes and downloads at NetBSD.org