NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 2 February 2020 at 07:48 PM EST. 1 Comment
The second release candidate of NetBSD 9.0 is now available for testing of what should be the last test candidate before the stable NetBSD 9 unveiling in the very near future.

NetBSD 9.0 is bringing with it support at long last for ARMv8/AArch64 64-bit ARM, support for various kernel sanitizers and other security improvements, NVMM as the new hardware-accelerated virtualization hypervisor for Intel and AMD CPUs, better NVMe solid-state drive performance, updated ZFS file-system support, updated Intel DRM driver code for graphics, performance monitoring counters support, an audit to its networking stack, NCQ (Native Command Queuing) finally within its SATA stack, USBNET framework for USB Ethernet drivers, and other support improvements.

More details on NetBSD 9.0-RC2 via NetBSD.org. If all goes well NetBSD 9.0 will be out shortly and then NetBSD 10.0 is tentatively on deck for late in 2020.
