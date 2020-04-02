NetBSD 8.2 Released With Fix For Ryzen USB Issues, Fix For Booting Single Core CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 2 April 2020 at 07:07 PM EDT.
While NetBSD 9.0 has been out since mid-February, for those still on the NetBSD 8 series the NetBSD 8.2 milestone is now available with various fixes. As a result of the coronavirus, the NetBSD 7 series is also being extended.

NetBSD 8.2 ships with a fix for AMD Ryzen USB issues, a regression that caused a crash when booting single-core CPUs, Microsoft Hyper-V Gen2 VM frame-buffer support, TFTP support for x86 EFI booting, kernel memory information leak fixes, multiboot 2 support for x86 boot-loaders, mitigating last year's Key Negotiation of Bluetooth attack, fixed firmware loading for the Nouveau driver, fixed loading of the AMD Radeon "Tahiti" VCE firmware, and other fixes.

More details on the many NetBSD 8.2 changes/fixes via NetBSD.org.

The NetBSD project also announced today they are extending maintenance of their NetBSD 7 branch although it normally would have been retired following the NetBSD 9.0 debut. They are holding off on end-of-life status for NetBSD 7 to avoid system administrators from needing to punctually update their systems if they are otherwise out-of-office and end up needing physical access. This delay is intended to help out those impacted by COVID19 coronavirus.
