NetBSD 8.1 Released With MDS Mitigations, Driver Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 5 June 2019 at 08:47 AM EDT.
NetBSD 8.1 is out today as the latest feature update to this popular BSD operating system.

NetBSD 8.1 brings Zombieload/MDS mitigations as well as the ability to turn off SMT/HT in the name of security. With Hyper Threading looking increasingly insecure, NetBSD is the latest OS providing an easy tunable for disabling it if so desired.

NetBSD 8.1 also brings audio playback improvements, kernel data leak fixes, network driver fixes/improvements, fixes around TLS in PIE executables, reproducible build improvements, DRM/KMS improvements, a performance fix for TMPFS, a new "BWFM" wireless driver for Broadcom FullMAC devices, and various other driver updates.

More details on NetBSD 8.1 are available from NetBSD.org.
