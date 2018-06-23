NetBSD Audio Improvements Are On The Way For Better Performance & Less Stuttering

Being squared away for the NetBSD 8.1 release are audio improvements within the kernel.
The work being done by Nathanial Sloss eliminates some complexities in the existing code, stopping the copying of stream silence, caching of three blocks of audio, and more.
Particularly for older hardware, these audio improvements should help NetBSD 8.1 on older systems. The newer code should yield better audio playback performance, less potential stuttering, and better buffer utilization.
The code for now can be found on the NetBSD mailing list while it should be merged for the upcoming NetBSD 8.1 release.
Add A Comment