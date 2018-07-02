The second release candidate of the upcoming NetBSD 8.0 is now available.
Back in April was NetBSD 8.0 RC1 but a second release candidate was since decided to be warranted in order to fix the lazy state save/restore FPU issue for potential speculative execution and working aorund that in the kernel via the "eagerfpu" mode.
NetBSD 8.0 RC2 also has other security updates and kernel changes, including a fix for the Intel 10Gbit Ethernet support, among other changes.
NetBSD 8.0 itself is shaping up to be a huge update for this BSD operating system. NetBSD 8.0 brings initial USB 3.0 support, in-kernel audio mixing support, the ability to offer reproducible builds, its initial Spectre and Meltdown mitigiation support, a variety of other security improvements, an NVMe driver was also finally added, various new hardware support improvements, and other enhancements.
NetBSD 8.0 is shipping with the GCC 5.5 kernel, LLVM Clang 3.8.1, and other updated packages. More details on NetBSD 8.0 RC2 via NetBSD.org.
1 Comment