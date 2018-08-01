NetBSD 7.2 Released - Backports USB 3.0 Support, Raspberry Pi 3 Compatibility
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 3 September 2018 at 10:27 AM EDT. 1 Comment
BSD
While NetBSD 8.0 was released in July with new features like initial USB 3.0 support and UEFI boot-loader support for x86 64-bit hardware, for those not wanting to jump to 8.0 from the 7 series can now enjoy NetBSD 7.2.

NetBSD 7.2 is a feature update to NetBSD 7 for those not yet or unable to migrate to NetBSD 8.0. NetBSD 7.2 back-ports support for USB 3.0 hardware, enhances the Linux emulation subsystem, provides support for newer Intel WiFi/WLAN cards, adds Raspberry Pi 3 support, offers various USB improvements, and has various bug fixes and stability improvements.

On the security front are taking care of some vulnerabilities within IPsec, NPB, the X.Org Server, and various other packages.

More details on NetBSD 7.2 can be found via the release announcement sent out today or by going straight to the detailed release notes.
