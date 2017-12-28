The first point release to NetBSD 7.1 is now available as this BSD operating system ends out 2017.
NetBSD 7.1 was released all the way back in March with initial support for Nouveau DRM/KMS, Raspberry Pi Zero support, improved Google Compute Engine support, and many other hardware support improvements.
Today's NetBSD 7.1.1 release simply incorporates a variety of security/bug fixes and all users are encouraged to upgrade.
The details on these security/bug fixes for NetBSD 7.1.1 can be found via the release notes.
