NetBSD 7.1.1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 28 December 2017 at 05:38 AM EST. Add A Comment
BSD --
The first point release to NetBSD 7.1 is now available as this BSD operating system ends out 2017.

NetBSD 7.1 was released all the way back in March with initial support for Nouveau DRM/KMS, Raspberry Pi Zero support, improved Google Compute Engine support, and many other hardware support improvements.

Today's NetBSD 7.1.1 release simply incorporates a variety of security/bug fixes and all users are encouraged to upgrade.

The details on these security/bug fixes for NetBSD 7.1.1 can be found via the release notes.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
FreeBSD Had A Busy Q3'2017 With AMD Zen Improvements, Intel iWARP
FreeBSD Looks At Making Wayland Support Available By Default
The BSDs Had A Wild 2017: FreeBSD 11.1, TrueOS & More
FreeBSD-Based TrueOS 17.12 Released
FreeNAS 11.1 Rolls Out With Better OpenZFS Performance, Docker Support
OpenBSD Now Officially Supports 64-bit ARM
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Temporarily Pulled Due To A BIOS Corrupting Problem
Eelo: The Latest Linux Mobile Attempt, Led By Mandrake's Founder
NVIDIA May Be Trying To Prevent GeForce GPUs From Being Used In Data Centers
FreeBSD Looks At Making Wayland Support Available By Default
Samsung Dealing With Wayland "Zombie Apocalypse" Bug
VLC 3.0-RC3 Released With Hardware Decoding That Works On All Platforms