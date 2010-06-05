The very exciting networking subsystem updates have made it into the Linux 5.6 kernel.
The prominent networking changes for Linux 5.6 include:
- Finally mainlining WireGuard! It's finally in! This secure VPN tunnel software that has already been ported to many platforms and shown much potential is finally in the mainline Linux kernel!
- The start of Multipath TCP support (MPTCP) has been mainline as another long-awaited addition to the mainline tree.
- Improvements to the ath11k driver.
- Intel 2.5G Ethernet driver performance improvements.
All the net-next changes in full for Linux 5.6 can be found via this Git merge.
