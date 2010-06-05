WireGuard + Multi-Path TCP Were Merged Tonight Into Linux 5.6
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 29 January 2020 at 12:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX NETWORKING --
The very exciting networking subsystem updates have made it into the Linux 5.6 kernel.

The prominent networking changes for Linux 5.6 include:

- Finally mainlining WireGuard! It's finally in! This secure VPN tunnel software that has already been ported to many platforms and shown much potential is finally in the mainline Linux kernel!

- The start of Multipath TCP support (MPTCP) has been mainline as another long-awaited addition to the mainline tree.

- Improvements to the ath11k driver.

- Intel 2.5G Ethernet driver performance improvements.

All the net-next changes in full for Linux 5.6 can be found via this Git merge.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.6 To Bring FQ-PIE Packet Scheduler To Help Fight Bufferbloat
Intel's ConnMan Is Ready With WireGuard Support
Multipath TCP Support Is Working Its Upstream - First Bits Landing With Linux 5.6
Intel Working On "Virtual Bus" As Generic Way Of Exchanging Data Between Devices/Driver
Intel's IGC Linux Network Driver For 2.5G Ethernet Speeds Up By ~7%
WireGuard Issues New Module Release, 1.0 Coming With Linux 5.6
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD vs. Intel Contributions To The Linux Kernel Over The Past Decade
Keith Packard Talks About The Early Politics Of X Window System + Code Licensing
Wine 5.0 Released With Big Improvements For Gaming, Countless Application Fixes
LibreOffice 7.0 Is The Version Now In Development With Its Skia + Vulkan Support
NVIDIA Contributes Much Less To The Linux Kernel Than Intel Or AMD
Linux 5.5 Ready To Shine With Navi Overclocking, Raspberry Pi 4 Support, Wake-On-Voice
New Linux System Call Proposed To Let User-Space Pin Themselves To Specific CPU Cores
Two Decades Late: Mainline Linux Kernel Getting Keyboard / Mouse Driver For SGI Octane