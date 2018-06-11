Neovim, the fork of Vim focused on offering better extensibility and usability, has issued their v0.3 release.
Neovim 0.3 features the new VimL expression parser, MSVC build support on Windows to complement their Cygwin support, etc. Neovim 0.3 also has a number of API additions, various Windows support improvements, almost two dozen known bug fixes, and a range of other changes.
Changes for Neovim 0.3 can be found via this commit. Binaries for major platforms can be found via GitHub.
The Neovim road-map includes some upcoming work as a Lua remote plugin host, externalizing more user-interface components, support for externalized code navigation, and externalizing the window layout, among other open tasks.
