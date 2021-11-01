Ncurses 6.3 Released With Experimental Windows Terminal Driver

A new version of the Ncurses text-based user interface library is now available and most notable is a new but experimental driver for supporting the Windows Terminal.
Ncurses 6.3 ships with an experimental driver for handling the Windows Terminal for enjoying Ncurses TUIs under that terminal.
Ncurses 6.3 also ships with a script to enabling updates to v6.3 on OpenBSD, and there are various performance improvements and other enhancements. Some of the minor work includes compatibility improvements with SVr4 curses, lowering the number of build warnings, improved parameter checking, and other low-level code improvements.
More details on Ncurses 6.3 for those interested via the info-gnu mailing list.
