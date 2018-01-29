Ncurses 6.1 Released With A Variety Of Improvements & Other Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 29 January 2018 at 09:13 AM EST. 1 Comment
It has been more than two years since the release of Ncurses 6.0 as the GNU project for developing terminal-independent text-based user-interfaces while this weekend marked the availability of the big Ncurses 6.1 update.

Ncurses 6.1 retains compatibility support for Ncurses 5.0/6.0, but adds in a variety of new features and improvements. There is now extended numeric capabilities, various internal code changes to enhance Ncurses' performance, some new functions introduced, and a variety of corrections to existing features.

The lengthy list of all the changes to find with the Ncurses 6.1 release can be found via the updated home page with release announcement on its GNU.org project site.
