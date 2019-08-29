As a follow-up to the recent story on AMD looking to land Navi 14 support in the imminent Mesa 19.2, that code for the smaller Navi GPU did successfully land into Mesa 19.3-devel and was back-ported to the 19.2 series for the upcoming 19.2.0 stable release.
As explained previously, the Navi 14 Linux driver support wasn't a trivial PCI ID addition but other changes were necessary. Most notably, Navi 14 required disabling of the "Next-Gen Geometry" support and falling back to the legacy pipeline as apparently NGG is buggy on Navi 14.
But in any case, Navi14 support is now there for the Mesa 19.2 release that will be stable around mid-September and also Mesa 19.3-devel for where the new feature work is going for that version premiering in December. The RADV Vulkan driver support for Navi 14 already landed back in July and thus ready to go too with 19.2+.
Besides needing Mesa 19.2/19.3, the Navi 14 support also depends upon code currently in DRM-Next that will come with the Linux 5.4 cycle. The Linux 5.4 merge window kicks off in about two weeks while the stable Linux 5.4 will be here in November. Going along with the updated Mesa bits is needing at least LLVM 9.0 for the GFX10/Navi support but ideally LLVM 10 Git/SVN for the best support. There will also be the Navi 14 firmware support files needed that have yet to be published by AMD. But all in all, it looks like there will be good Navi support at launch -- not necessarily out-of-the-box on the Linux distributions but at least mainline code available, depending upon when AMD ends up launching this rumored successor to the Radeon RX 580/590.
