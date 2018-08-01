Nano 3.0 Text Editor Released - Reads Files 70% Faster, ~2x Faster ASCII Text Handling
GNU --
For fans of the Nano text editor, version 3.0 was released today with some significant performance improvements among other enhancements for this common Linux command-line program.

Highlights for GNU Nano 3.0 include:

- Nano 3.0 can read files about 70% faster.

- The handling of ASCII text is about twice as fast as earlier releases.

- Ctrl+Delete now wipes the next word while Ctrl+Shift+Delete wipes the previous word.

- Various other keybinding changes as well as toggle changes.

- Nano 3.0 recognizes more escape sequences.

- A possible hang fix and other improvements.

More details on Nano 3.0 are available from Nano-Editor.org.
