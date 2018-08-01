For fans of the Nano text editor, version 3.0 was released today with some significant performance improvements among other enhancements for this common Linux command-line program.
Highlights for GNU Nano 3.0 include:
- Nano 3.0 can read files about 70% faster.
- The handling of ASCII text is about twice as fast as earlier releases.
- Ctrl+Delete now wipes the next word while Ctrl+Shift+Delete wipes the previous word.
- Various other keybinding changes as well as toggle changes.
- Nano 3.0 recognizes more escape sequences.
- A possible hang fix and other improvements.
More details on Nano 3.0 are available from Nano-Editor.org.
