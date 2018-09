For fans of the Nano text editor, version 3.0 was released today with some significant performance improvements among other enhancements for this common Linux command-line program.Highlights for GNU Nano 3.0 include:- Nano 3.0 can read files about 70% faster.- The handling of ASCII text is about twice as fast as earlier releases.- Ctrl+Delete now wipes the next word while Ctrl+Shift+Delete wipes the previous word.- Various other keybinding changes as well as toggle changes.- Nano 3.0 recognizes more escape sequences.- A possible hang fix and other improvements.More details on Nano 3.0 are available from Nano-Editor.org