NZXT Developing Some Sort Of New Vulkan-Supported Software For Gamers
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 24 February 2022 at 06:01 AM EST. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
While NZXT is known for their computer cases, water cooling systems, and other peripherals for gamers, it appears they are ramping up their gaming software ambitions as well.

NZXT's software efforts got on our radar now that they have requested the "NZXT" author ID tag in the Vulkan XML specification. In their request for the NZXT author ID tag in Vulkan, it raises more eyebrows about their plans: "NZXT is working on software for gamers which will require us to build a vulkan layer. Additional details on this software cannot be made public at this time."


NZXT is known for their hardware gamer-minded peripherals, not currently much in the way of software.


What those Vulkan-powered gaming software plans are remain a mystery for now. NZXT does already offer "NZXT CAM" software as a gaming PC monitoring app that interfaces with their various hardware offerings. That app does include in-game monitoring, for which could be implemented as a Vulkan layer, but not clear if that's their intentions or what their Vulkan software plans include. With NZXT CAM software already being public, presumably they would have mentioned if their Vulkan ID request was just for those purposes as a hardware monitoring Vulkan layer. That also isn't particularly unique with other monitoring software out there already implemented as a Vulkan layer.


We'll see what NZXT ends up doing around Vulkan and gaming software... More than likely they will not be offering any Linux builds but depending upon what it is may be of interest in the context of Steam Play / Proton. NZXT currently doesn't offer any Linux software/drivers but the open-source community has worked on various drivers. User-space software like OpenRGB and KGraken have been popular choices for Linux gamers with NZXT hardware.
Add A Comment
Related News
Open-Source Intel & Radeon GPU Drivers Ready With Day-One Support For Vulkan 1.3
DXVK 1.9.4 Released With Better Support For God Of War
GravityMark 1.44 Released With Ray-Tracing Support
Google Has Been Quietly Developing "GFR" To Debug Vulkan GPU Hangs/Crashes
Vulkan 1.2.203 Released With Many Documentation Updates, New Extensions
GRVK 0.5 Gets Battlefield 4 Running With AMD's Mantle Over Vulkan API
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's getrandom() Sees A 8450% Improvement With Latest Code
AMD Releases Updated CPU Microcode For Zen 3 CPUs
Linux Developers Discuss Deprecating & Removing ReiserFS
AMD Quietly Working On New Linux GPU Driver Support Block By Block
PostgreSQL Begins Working On Zstd Compression Support
Linux On The Apple M1 Preparing Better Performance With In-Development CPUFreq Driver
Bcachefs Might Be Ready For Upstreaming In Linux This Year
Clutter Is Being Officially Retired