An All-In-One Water Cooling Setup That Can Be Controlled Under Linux

For those looking to have an all-in-one water cooling setup where the pumps and lighting can be controlled under Linux, there is now a viable option thanks to the open-source GKraken project.While Linux hardware support in general has improved sharply over the past nearly 15 years that Phoronix has been around, one of the areas that hasn't advanced as much has been in regards to supporting various enthusiast/gaming peripherals -- especially for products like water cooling systems that offer some controls exposed over a USB interface. There are few independent, community-driven efforts out there while now jumping out as one of the most promising is GKraken, which is to support NZXT Kraken water cooling systems.

Developer Roberto Leinardi wrote into Phoronix to talk about his work on supporting the NZXT Kraken X-series water cooling setups under Linux with at least the X42 / X52 / X62 / X72 products.

This GTK-based open-source program allows for controlling and monitoring the water pump's speed, the radiator fan(s) RPM/duty, and related functionality. There is currently work-in-progress coverage on lighting controls for these pumps too with their RGB lighting capability.