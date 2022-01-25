NXP Continues Work On Linux Driver Bring-Up Of "Amphion" Video Encoder/Decoder
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 25 January 2022 at 05:11 AM EST. 3 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
NXP engineers continue persevering for bringing up a mainline-suitable, open-source kernel driver for their Amphion video encoder/decoder hardware. Out today is their 15th revision to the Amphion driver patches.

The Amphion v15 driver patches were posted this morning for handling this video encoder and decoder found via the video (VPU) block with the NXP i.MX8Q platforms. Initially the IMX8QXP and IMX8QM SoCs are supported by this Amphion driver work.


The NXP IMX8QXP evaluation/developer board.


With the current open-source patches and for what the Amphion hardware can support, exposed are decoding for H.264, HEVC, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, VC1, and VP8 content. Meanwhile accelerated encode is limited to H.264.

While the AMphion encoder/decoder driver is open-source, it does depend upon binary-only firmware that was already upstreamed into linux-firmware.git.

As with most of the prior revisions to the Amphion driver, most of the code churn is around bug fixes for this proposed media driver.

Those interested in NXP i.MX8Q hardware and wanting to learn more about this in-progress Amphion driver can do so via the v15 patch series.
3 Comments
Related News
FFmpeg 5.0 Aims To Be An LTS Release
JACK2 1.9.20 Released With Official FreeBSD Support
FFmpeg 5.0 Released For This Popular, Open-Source Multimedia Library
Linux 5.17 To Introduce Cirrus CS35L41 HD Audio Codec Driver
PipeWire 0.3.43 Released With Many Fixes
Avidemux 2.8 Released For This Simple, Open-Source Video Editor
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Sponsoring More CI Testing For The Open-Source Radeon Linux Graphics Driver
NVIDIA Releases Quake II RTX 1.6 With Support For AMD FidelityFX FSR
Rust For Linux Kernel Patches Revised With Upgraded Rust Toolchain, Build Improvements
A Look At Alder Lake Against Older CPUs Going Back To Sandy Bridge, Kaveri
Developer Steps Up Wanting To Maintain Linux's FBDEV Subsystem
Nintendo GameCube / Wii / Wii U Get Real-Time Clock Driver With Linux 5.17
Firefox Gets AV1 VA-API Acceleration Sorted Out
Wine 7.0 Released With Improved Theming, New WoW64 & Much More