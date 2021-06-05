NVMeTCP Offload Bits Coming For Linux 5.14 To Lower CPU Utilization, Better Latency
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 5 June 2021 at 09:07 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX NETWORKING --
Adding to other networking changes queuing up for the upcoming Linux 5.14 cycle, NVMeTCP Offload has begun landing into "net-next" ahead of this next kernel merge window.

Queued this week into net-next is the NVMeTCP Offload ULP host layer support as part of the broader ongoing effort for complete NVMeTCP Offload infrastructure for use by relevant network drivers/hardware. NVMeTCP Offload will provide full offloading of the NVMeTCP protocol, including the TCP level.

All the technical details around this NVMeTCP Offload work can be found via this merge message.

What excites us are the performance results with CPU utilization on an AMD EPYC server going from 15.1% to 4.7% thanks to the offloading and for a Xeon server going from 16.3% to 1.1%. Additionally, the latency was much better off with going from an average of 105 usec to 39 usec and the 99.99% tail latency going from 570 usec to 91 usec.

This initial work is being done by Marvell and thus focused on their drivers/hardware as initial users.

Those wanting to learn more about the NVMeTCP specification can do so via NVMExpress.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.14 To Feature Enhanced Support For MikroTik 10G/25G NIC
Linux 5.13 Networking Includes BPF Improvements, Optimizations, WWAN + MANA
Realtek RTL8156 2.5G Chips + RTL8153 To Be Supported By Linux 5.13
Linux 5.13 Set To Introduce A WWAN Framework
The Linux Kernel Continues Crafting A WWAN Subsystem
Months After Being Deprecated, Linux Ready To Say Goodbye To WiMAX
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Chrome 91 Benchmarks On Linux Showing Off Even Better Performance
Firefox 89 Released With UI/UX Changes
Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Faster OpenSSH, Software Upgrades
NVIDIA vs. AMD Linux Gaming Performance For End Of May 2021 Drivers
GCC Rust Front-End Continues Advancing With Plans To Eventually Upstream
KDE Plasma 5.22 Faster For NVIDIA + Wayland, More Crash Fixes
Linux 5.14 To Feature Enhanced Support For MikroTik 10G/25G NIC
GCC To No Longer Require Copyright Assignment To The Free Software Foundation