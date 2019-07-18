The NVMe Patches To Support Linux On Newer Apple Macs Are Under Review
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 18 July 2019 at 12:13 AM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
At the start of the month we reported on out-of-tree kernel work to support Linux on the newer Macs. Those patches were focused on supporting Apple's NVMe drive behavior by the Linux kernel driver. That work has been evolving nicely and is now under review on the kernel mailing list.

Volleyed on Tuesday were a set of three patches to the Linux kernel's NVMe code for dealing with the Apple hardware of the past few years in order for Linux to deal with these drives.

On Apple 2018 systems and newer, their I/O queue sizing/handling is odd and in other areas not properly following NVMe specifications. These patches take care of that while hopefully not regressing existing NVMe controller support.

Some issues with the code were raised, but if all goes well we could see this support potentially added for the Linux 5.4 kernel cycle later in the year.

Still to be addressed for better supporting newer Apple MacBook Pro systems on Linux is touchpad and keyboard support.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
The Input Driver Updates For Linux 5.3 Bring New Hardware Support
OpenHMD 0.3 Released With Support For More VR/AR Devices
Purism's Librem 5 July Update Cites Software Progress, No Hardware Update
Linux 5.3 Continues Advancing Intel's Sound Open Firmware
Raspberry Pi CPUFreq Driver & Other Power Management Work For Linux 5.3
Linux's Thunderbolt Manager Bolt 0.8 Adds IOMMU Protection
Popular News This Week
AMD Releases BIOS Fix To Motherboard Partners For Booting Newer Linux Distributions
Merging exFAT Support For Linux Is Being Talked About - Waiting On Microsoft's Blessing
GNOME Software Moving Forward With Disabling Snap Plugin
Valve Rolls Out Steam Labs
Kernel Address Space Isolation Aims To Prevent Leaking Data From Hyper Threading Attacks
Firefox 68 Released With JavaScript BigInt Support, Good WebRender Linux Performance