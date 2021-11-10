NVMe HDD Demoed At Open Compute Project Summit
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 10 November 2021 at 08:45 AM EST. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
Seagate engineers yesterday used the Open Compute Project Global Summit for the first public demonstration of a native NVMe hard drive. The hope is moving forward both HDDs and SSDs in the data center will consolidate to using the NVMe interface.

Seagate as well as Microsoft were using the OCP Global Summit for talking up NVMe HDD possibilities, including possible TCO advantages in the data center by simplifying the software stack, supporting common management APIs across SSDs and HDDs, have native support for multiple actuators with NVMe, and reducing component cost. Funny enough, Microsoft even promotes one of the NVMe HDD advantages as eliminating proprietary SAS/SATA drivers.

Unfortunately we are not allowed to share the slide deck from the event, but they hope this culmination of 3+ years work for NVMe HDDs will lead to the NVMe HDD specification being contributed to the Open Compute Project later this quarter. With the NVMe 2.0 specification released earlier this year is where the notion of rotational media was introduced.

The demoed NVMe HDD is making use of PCIe Gen3 while the next-gen units towards the end of 2022 are expected to support Gen4 and NVMe-OF x16 RNIC.

Additional OCP work related to NVMe HDD efforts can be found on the OpenCompute.org Wiki.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.16 Improves Laptop Support For System76 & HP Omen, Better AMD S0ix
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Supported By Mainline Linux 5.16
USB Additions For Linux 5.16 Include AMD Yellow Carp PM, Apple CD321X
Proposed Patches Would Let Linux GPU Drivers More Easily Know When User Input Occurs
Nintendo Switch Controller Driver, Sony PS5 Controller Improvements Come For Linux 5.16
Linux 5.16's Smorgasbord Of Power Management Changes Land
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Reportedly Developing Their Own Rust-Written Desktop, Not Based On GNOME
It's Been 9 Years Since Valve Rolled Out The Steam Linux Beta
LXQt 1.0 Released For Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Facebook's BOLT Nearing Mainline LLVM For Optimizing Binaries
XWayland Lands Another Performance Fix
Bcachefs Gets "[email protected]$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
More Linux Performance Benchmark Data For Alder Lake, Comparison Data Points
Microsoft Adds Linux Support To Endpoint Manager