NVM Express Inc today published NVMe 2.0 as a family/library of specifications rather than being a monolithic specification in order to allow them to advance faster and independently of each other.
NVMe 2.0 consists of the NVMe Base specification, Command Set specifications (NVM Command Set specification, ZNS Command Set specification, KV Command Set specification), Transport specifications (PCIe Transport specification, Fibre Channel Transport specification, RDMA Transport specification and TCP Transport specification) and the NVMe Management Interface specification.
Key features of NVMe 2.0 include Zoned Namespaces (ZNS), the KV Command Set for providing data access via a key rather than a block address, rotational media support for HDD on NVMe, multiple controller firmware updates, simple copy command support, and other additions. NVMe 2.0 remains backwards compatible with prior generations of NVM Express.
More details on NVMe 2.0 can be found at NVMExpress.org.
8 Comments