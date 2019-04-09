NVMM Is NetBSD's New Hypervisor For Intel / AMD CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 9 April 2019 at 04:14 PM EDT. 1 Comment
BSD --
Not to be confused with NVMe or any other memory/storage tech, NetBSD's NVMM is a new hypervisor that has been in-development the past half-year for Intel/AMD x86-64 processors and will premiere with the NetBSD 9.0 release.

NVMM consists of a kernel driver and a user-space virtualization library/API (libnvmm) that can interface with the likes of QEMU as a user-space emulator. The NVMM kernel driver is designed around the NetBSD kernel so has the ability to be more performant and better engineered than other pseudo-cross-platform kernel virtualization implementations. The AMD x86 SVM and Intel x86 VMX back-ends for NVMM currently support up to 128 virtual machines with each VM supporting up to 256 vCPUs and 128GB of system memory.

The QEMU support for NVMM is expected to be upstreamed soon.

The NVMM kernel support paired with the QEMU support can run the likes of NetBSD and other BSDs along with Linux and modern releases of Windows.

Those wanting to learn more about NetBSD's NVMM hypervisor can do so via the NetBSD blog.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
DragonFlyBSD Receives Initial FUSE Port For File-Systems In User-Space
ZFS Boot Environments Are Helping To Improve The Resilience Of FreeBSD Upgrades
Desktop-Friendly MidnightBSD 1.1 Released
NetBSD 9.0 Will Have Performance & Security Improvements
Netflix Continues Experiencing Great Performance In Using FreeBSD For Their CDN
OPNsense 19.1 Released: BSD-Based Firewall / Networking OS
Popular News This Week
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
A Half-Year Since Valve Released Steam Play For Linux, Its Marketshare Is Still Sub-1%
Improved Spectre/Meltdown Switches Might Finally Come To The Linux Kernel
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update
Systemd 242 Gearing Up For Release With XBOOTLDR Support, Other New Features