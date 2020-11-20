NVIDIA Is Working On Vulkan Support With RDMA Memory
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 20 November 2020 at 04:38 AM EST. 2 Comments
NVIDIA --
Well this will be interesting to see what NVIDIA use-case pans out... NVIDIA engineers are working on a Vulkan extension for making use of RDMA memory.

Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) for zero-copy networking with high throughput and low latency is very common for cluster computing and other enterprise scenarios to allow direct memory access from one computer to another without the intervention of the CPU. NVIDIA now though is preparing to support RDMA memory usage in the Vulkan context.

This morning one of their engineers opened a GitHub pull request on the Vulkan-Docs repository for reserving extension 364. When it was first opened it said this extension is for VK_NV_rdma_memory.

But since first noticing that rather interesting RDMA memory extension and getting to writing about it, the pull request was updated to just read: Reserve extension 364. The reservation change now just refers to it as "VK_NV_extension_364" and no reference to VK_NV_rdma_memory. A comment also recommends the pull instead be opened on The Khronos Group's private Gitlab instance.

The extension spec wasn't part of the original pull request with this just about reserving the extension number. So we'll need to wait a bit longer before they go ahead and get this VK_NV_rdma_memory extension included in Vulkan to learn more about NVIDIA's intentions with Vulkan and RDMA memory usage.

At a lower-level than Vulkan, Intel's open-source engineers have been looking at DMA-BUF support for RDMA.
2 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA 455.38 Linux Driver Released With RTX 3070 Support, AMD SME Compatibility
NVIDIA Ships Vulkan Driver Beta With Fragment Shading Rate Control
NVIDIA Doesn't Expect To Have Linux 5.9 Driver Support For Another Month
NVIDIA 455.28 Released As Stable Linux Driver For RTX 3080/3090
NVIDIA Online GTC 2020 Kicks Off Today But No Open-Source Linux Announcement Expected
NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver Moves To 455 Series For Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Stateless H.264 Decode Interface Ready To Be Deemed Stable
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux
Google Is Already Experimenting With WebP2 As Successor To WebP Image Format
Airlie: "Why Sharing Code With Windows Isn't Always A Win"
Debian 11 Picks Its Default Theme
Proton 5.13-2 Released With A Variety Of Game Fixes, VKD3D-Proton 2.0
Many More AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Zen 3" Linux Benchmarks