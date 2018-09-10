NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver Updated With New Extensions (v396.54.05)
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 10 September 2018 at 03:46 PM EDT. 1 Comment
With Khronos' Vulkan working group yesterday having released Vulkan 1.1.84 that introduces new extensions, the NVIDIA driver team today released a new beta that incorporates support for some of these extensions.

The Vulkan 1.1.84 release incorporates three new extensions in the form of VK_KHR_vulkan_memory_model, EXT_astc_decode_mode, and EXT_inline_uniform_block. Today's NVIDIA Vulkan 396.54.02 Linux driver beta (and 399.17 for Windows) adds support forthe Vulkan memory model and inline uniform block extensions. The ASTC decode mode really isn't too relevant for them on the desktop side. See the aforelinked article for more details on these extensions.

Those interested in the newest Vulkan betas for NVIDIA graphics hardware can download them at developer.nvidia.com.

Hopefully the next new set of extensions will be for Vulkan ray-tracing and the unofficial transform feedback work to benefit VKD3D/DXVK.
