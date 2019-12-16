NVIDIA Launches Open-Source Video Processing Framework For Python
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 16 December 2019 at 04:37 PM EST. 8 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA's "VideoProcessingFramework" is an open-source set of C++ libraries that are wrapped around by Python bindings for interacting with their closed-source Video Codec SDK. The function of this framework is to make it easy to exploit GPU-accelerated video encode/decode from Python.

While Python isn't the most performant language, it's easy-to-use and with its mass following NVIDIA has decided to publish this Video Processing Framework that amounts to a Python wrapper around their existing Video Codec SDK C++ stack for GPU-based video encode/decode on Kepler and newer.

So you end up with easy-to-read/write code while exploiting high-performance GPU-based video acceleration.

The code is available as NVIDIA's VideoProcessingFramework on GitHub.

In announcing VPF on their developer blog they provided a brief Python code example of using the PyNvCodec module for showing video transcoding in Python.
8 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA 440.44 Linux Driver Brings Fixes, __GL_SYNC_DISPLAY_DEVICE Honored With Vulkan
NVIDIA Looks To Have Some Sort Of Open-Source Driver Announcement For 2020
NVIDIA's Proactive Memory Compaction Work Revised For The Linux Kernel
NVIDIA 440.36 Linux Driver Released With Official GTX 1650 SUPER Support
NVIDIA DP MST Audio To Begin Working With The Linux 5.5 Kernel
CUDA 10.2 Released With VMM APIs, libcu++ As Parallel Standard C++ Library For GPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Rejects "Size Of Member" Change From Linux 5.5 Kernel
Raspberry Pi 4 BCM43455 NVRAM Addition Hits Linux-Firmware Git
Vim 8.2 Released With Support For Popup Windows
Facebook's New Linux Slab Memory Controller Saving 30~40%+ Of Memory, Less Fragmentation
DXVK Reportedly Going Into "Maintenance Mode" Due To State Of Code-Base
Ten Years Past GNOME's 10x10 Goal, The Linux Desktop Is Still Far From Having A 10% Marketshare
ChamferWM Still Appears To Be The Most Capable Vulkan-Powered X11 Tiling Window Manager
Trying Out The Skia+Vulkan Powered LibreOffice 6.5 Development Build