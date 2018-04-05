NVIDIA has released a new version of their Video Codec SDK that serves as CUDA-based, cross-platform video encode and decode functionality that ultimately succeeds their VDPAU Linux video decode stack for GPU video coding needs.
The NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 8.1 has redesigned sample applications that are modular and now easier to integrate into target applications. The Video Codec SDK also now allows the use of B-frames as reference frames to improve the encoding quality for H.264, now supports real-time HEVC [email protected] when paired with recommended NVIDIA drivers, and adds a new API to specify regions of interest for applications having prior knowledge of the video frame. This region-of-interest API can be paired with the Video Codec SDK's existing image area classification functionality.
The NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 8.1 release for Linux and Windows is available from developer.nvidia.com.
