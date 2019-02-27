While NVIDIA may be divesting from the Video Decode and Presentation API for Unix (VDPAU) in favor of their NVENC/NVDEC APIs that are part of the NVIDIA Video Codec SDK, they do continue maintaining the VDPAU library (libvdpau) at least for the time being.
Libvdpau 1.2 was released today as the new version of this VDPAU library used by the NVIDIA proprietary driver as well as other VDPAU implementations like that is available via the Mesa Gallium3D state tracker. This VDPAU library 1.2 release adds new chroma types and a new picture parameter structure to support HEVC 4:4:4, which was their most recent addition.
Details in the release announcement on libvdpau 1.2.
Following the 1.2 release, they have now switched to the Meson build system for future releases and dropped the Autotools support.
