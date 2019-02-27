VDPAU Library 1.2 Released With HEVC 4:4:4 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 28 February 2019 at 05:14 PM EST. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
While NVIDIA may be divesting from the Video Decode and Presentation API for Unix (VDPAU) in favor of their NVENC/NVDEC APIs that are part of the NVIDIA Video Codec SDK, they do continue maintaining the VDPAU library (libvdpau) at least for the time being.

Libvdpau 1.2 was released today as the new version of this VDPAU library used by the NVIDIA proprietary driver as well as other VDPAU implementations like that is available via the Mesa Gallium3D state tracker. This VDPAU library 1.2 release adds new chroma types and a new picture parameter structure to support HEVC 4:4:4, which was their most recent addition.

Details in the release announcement on libvdpau 1.2.

Following the 1.2 release, they have now switched to the Meson build system for future releases and dropped the Autotools support.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
CUDA 10.1 Released With Performance Improvements, Lightweight GEMM Library
NVIDIA 390.116 Legacy & 410.104 Long-Lived Linux Drivers Released
NVIDIA 418.43 Stable Linux Driver Released, Includes GTX 1660 Ti Support
GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Launch Today - Supported By The NVIDIA Linux Driver, No Nouveau Yet
NVIDIA 418.31.03 Linux Driver Has Fixes For Hitman 2 On DXVK, Warhammer II Linux Fix
Linux-Firmware Adds Signed NVIDIA Firmware Binaries For Turing's Type-C Controller
Popular News This Week
Don't Look For Gentoo's CPU Optimization Options To Land In The Mainline Linux Kernel
The Most Interesting Highlights To The Linux 5.0 Kernel
AMD Hiring Ten More People For Their Open-Source/Linux Driver Team
KASAN Spots Another Kernel Vulnerability From Early Linux 2.6 Through 4.20
Clear Linux Has A Goal To Get 3x More Upstream Components In Their Distro
ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC USB-C Display Is Working Much Better With Modern Linux Distros