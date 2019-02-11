NVIDIA's VDPAU Picks Up HEVC 4:4:4 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 11 February 2019 at 05:58 AM EST. 9 Comments
NVIDIA --
While NVIDIA is no longer active promoting their Video Decode and Presentation API for Unix "VDPAU" in favor of the cross-platform, CUDA-focused Video Codec SDK with NVENC/NVDEC, the VDPAU library still sees some rare activity from time to time.

As the first commits since November, last week libvdpau added support for the HEVC 4:4:4 profile to the VDPAU API. This support for H.265 4:4:4 video decoding was added to the libvdpau API and presumably will be exposed by the NVIDIA proprietary driver shortly if it's not already in place with its own VDPAU library build.

H.265/HEVC 4:4:4 video decoding is supported by NVIDIA Turing GPUs and the functionality is already exposed through their newer NVDEC API. The VDPAU API is also implemented by the Gallium3D video acceleration state tracker, but I don't believe currently AMD GPUs support HEVC 4:4:4 decoding, though at least this API addition may be relevant for them in the future.
9 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
Linux-Firmware Adds Signed NVIDIA Firmware Binaries For Turing's Type-C Controller
NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 9.0 Officially Released
GreenWithEnvy 0.11 Released For More Overclocking Potential Of NVIDIA GPUs On Linux
NVIDIA Opens Up The Code To StyleGAN - Create Your Own AI Family Portraits
NVIDIA 418.30 Linux Driver Adds Video Codec SDK 9.0, Optical Flow Support
NVIDIA Linux Beta Rolling Out "G-SYNC Compatible" FreeSync Monitor Support
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
VLC 4.0 Media Player Eyeing New User Interface, Better Wayland Support & VR/3D
LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0
Using LLVM Clang To Compile The Linux Kernel Is Heating Up Again Thanks To Google
There's Finally A GUI For Manipulating Intel CPU Voltages Under Linux