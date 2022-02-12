NVIDIA VAAPI Driver 0.0.5 Released With AV1 Acceleration
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 12 February 2022 at 08:12 AM EST. 3 Comments
NVIDIA --
Started recently was an experimental VA-API implementation atop NVIDIA's NVDEC interface. This independently-developed, open-source implementation has successfully allowed Mozilla Firefox's VA-API video acceleration to work with NVIDIA's proprietary driver with its NVDEC video decoding interface. A new release of nvidia-vaapi-driver is now available that now offers AV1 support too.

NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver 0.0.5 was released today with its main change being the introduction of AV1 support. This AV1 decoding works with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs that have built-in AV1 hardware decode capabilities. This AV1 support has been successfully tested with Firefox 98+.

This AV1 support complements the driver's existing support for H.264, H.265/HEVC, VP8, VP9, MPEG-2, and VC-1. MPEG-4 and JPEG support are still lacking from this translation layer.

Downloads and more details on the NVIDIA VA-API driver atop NVDEC can be found via its GitHub repository.
3 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA 510.47.03 Linux Driver Released With Vulkan 1.3 Support, RTX 3050 Compatibility
NVIDIA 470.103.01 Linux Driver Brings RTX 2050 / MX 570 / MX 550 Support
DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.2 Released With Entry Points For NVIDIA PhysX
NVIDIA Reportedly Close To Admitting Defeat In Arm Acquisition
NVIDIA Releases Quake II RTX 1.6 With Support For AMD FidelityFX FSR
KDE Enjoys Improvement For Much Better NVIDIA Wayland GBM Experience
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Less Than 10% Of Firefox Users On Linux Are Running Wayland
Steam Deck Platform Driver Posted For The Linux Kernel
LLVM Clang 15 Enables Faster Square Root Instructions For AMD Zen
The Less Than Ideal State Of AMD Open-Source Firmware Support In 2022
Microsoft Posts Updated "DXGKRNL" Linux Kernel Driver For WSL/WSA
Arch Linux Could Use Some Help With Toolchain Maintenance
KDE Plasma 5.24 Released With Wayland Support In Increasingly Great Shape
It's 2022: Linux Open-Source GPU Drivers Seeing 3dfx Glide API Support