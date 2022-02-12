NVIDIA VAAPI Driver 0.0.5 Released With AV1 Acceleration

Started recently was an experimental VA-API implementation atop NVIDIA's NVDEC interface. This independently-developed, open-source implementation has successfully allowed Mozilla Firefox's VA-API video acceleration to work with NVIDIA's proprietary driver with its NVDEC video decoding interface. A new release of nvidia-vaapi-driver is now available that now offers AV1 support too.
NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver 0.0.5 was released today with its main change being the introduction of AV1 support. This AV1 decoding works with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs that have built-in AV1 hardware decode capabilities. This AV1 support has been successfully tested with Firefox 98+.
This AV1 support complements the driver's existing support for H.264, H.265/HEVC, VP8, VP9, MPEG-2, and VC-1. MPEG-4 and JPEG support are still lacking from this translation layer.
Downloads and more details on the NVIDIA VA-API driver atop NVDEC can be found via its GitHub repository.
