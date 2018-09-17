NVIDIA Further Details Turing's Mesh Shaders, Supports OpenGL/Vulkan

Later this week the GeForce RTX 2080 "Turing" GPUs begin shipping and one of the interesting additions with this new GPU architecture is support for mesh shaders.
Mesh shaders are part of a new programmable geometric shading pipeline that allows the generation of compact "meshlet" meshes on-chip. Mesh shaders work with not only Microsoft Direct3D 12 but can also be setup with new OpenGL/Vulkan extensions.
If you are interested in learning more about mesh shading, NVIDIA this morning published a new blog post outlining this new technique for rendering.
