NVIDIA Further Details Turing's Mesh Shaders, Supports OpenGL/Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 17 September 2018 at 09:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
Later this week the GeForce RTX 2080 "Turing" GPUs begin shipping and one of the interesting additions with this new GPU architecture is support for mesh shaders.

Mesh shaders are part of a new programmable geometric shading pipeline that allows the generation of compact "meshlet" meshes on-chip. Mesh shaders work with not only Microsoft Direct3D 12 but can also be setup with new OpenGL/Vulkan extensions.

If you are interested in learning more about mesh shading, NVIDIA this morning published a new blog post outlining this new technique for rendering.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA Publishes An In-Depth Look At Turing
NVIDIA Rolls Out Tesla T4 GPUs, DRIVE AGX Xavier & Clara Platform
NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver Updated With New Extensions (v396.54.05)
10 Reasons To Consider The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series On Linux
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Series Expectations On Linux
Popular News This Week
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Firefox Is Now Built With Clang+LTO Everywhere, Sizable Performance Wins For Linux
Intel Releases New BSD-Licensed Open-Source Firmware Implementation
AMD Finally Rolls Out New Linux Patches For Adaptive-Sync / VRR (FreeSync)
Mozilla Begins Slowly Enabling WebRender For Some Users