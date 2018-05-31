NVIDIA’s Next Generation Mainstream GPU Will At Least Be Detailed In August

Rumors have been circulating that NVIDIA's "Turing" mainstream GPUs will launch this summer while it seems to be a bit more solidified now with a conference schedule pointing out NVIDIA's next-gen mainstream GPU.
A reliable NVIDIA tipper has just alerted us to the posting of the HotChips 2018 program. That symposium on high performance chips has been very interesting in past years for detailing of new architectures and sure enough on the first day of the conference is a session entitled "NVIDIA’s Next Generation Mainstream GPU."
So NVIDIA could be launching their next-gen mainstream GPUs by then (20 August) or at least detailing it at length. NVIDIA, obviously, has been quiet with their launch plans. There has been some rumors that Turing could launch as soon as July and showed off to partners at Computex next week.
Turing is expected to make-up the GeForce GTX 1100 series but technical details beyond the likelihood of the GPUs being manufactured at 12nm like Volta remain scarce. At least we should know more in August at HotChips if not much sooner.
