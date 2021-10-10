NVIDIA Contributing Tegra NVDEC Support To Linux 5.16
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 10 October 2021 at 06:45 AM EDT. 8 Comments
NVIDIA --
The Tegra DRM driver changes were sent out on Friday of the new material destined for Linux 5.16. Notable this time around is NVIDIA's NVDEC driver being included.

After going through rounds of public code review, the Tegra DRM driver updates for Linux 5.16 include the introduction of the NVDEC driver for accelerated video decoding. This open-source video decode engine work is for the Tegra X1 (Tegra210) and newer, including the Tegra X2 and Xavier SoCs at this time.

Back in February NVIDIA did provide Tegra video documentation as part of their "Open GPU Docs" that covers the NVDEC and NVENC interfaces. This NVDEC code set to be merged for Linux 5.16 was also authored by NVIDIA.


Going along with the kernel code, in user-space there is the VAAPI-Tegra-Driver that provides a Video Acceleration API (VA-API) interface to Tegra SoCs using this kernel code. Currently supported are decoding of H.264 and MPEG2.

In addition to the NVDEC driver, the Tegra changes for Linux 5.16 also include a "fairly large" rework to its buffer object code to make it more aligned with the DMA-BUF infrastructure expectations. This in turn makes page flipping more efficient along with other improvements. The list of Tegra display/graphics driver patches intended for Linux 5.16 can be found via this pull request.

When it comes to open-source NVIDIA graphics on the GeForce desktop front such as with the Nouveau driver, there is nothing new to report at this time... There anything newer than the GeForce GTX 700 series (Kepler or Maxwell 1) is basically still a mess at the moment.
8 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA 470.62.05 Beta Brings Vulkan Video Updates
NVIDIA 470.74 Linux Driver Released With Several Fixes
NVIDIA Prepares The Linux Kernel For Future Laptops With EC-Driven Backlights
NVIDIA Confirms Sway Wayland Compositor Works Fine With Their New GBM Driver Support
NVIDIA Tegra Open-Source Graphics Driver Introducing New User-Space ABI
NVIDIA 470.63.01 Linux Driver Brings RTX A2000, Vulkan Wayland Surface Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Sony Has Begun Accelerating Their Contributions To Open-Source / Linux
AMD Publishes Open-Source "GPUFORT" As Newest Effort To Help Transition Away From CUDA
Python 3.10 Released With Many Improvements
Nearly Two Decades Later, ATI Radeon R300 Linux Driver Sees Occasional Improvement
Asahi Linux On The Apple M1: "Usable As A Basic Linux Desktop" Sans GPU Acceleration
helloSystem 0.6 Released For macOS-Inspired FreeBSD
Facebook Is Aiming To Make Compilers Faster Using Machine Learning With CompilerGym
Plasma 5.23 Lands More Last-Minute Fixes To Avoid Wayland Crashes