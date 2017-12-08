NVIDIA Launches The TITAN V Graphics Card At $2,999 USD
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 8 December 2017 at 05:09 AM EST. 6 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA has launched their latest TITAN ultra high-end graphics card, the TITAN V, which they say is the most powerful PC GPU ever created. The TITAN V is based upon their Volta architecture and will set you back $2,999 USD.

The NVIDIA TITAN V features 3D stacked memory, makes use of 21 billion transistors, and offers 110 TeraFLOPS for deep learning. The TITAN V packs in 12GB of HBM2 memory, 1455MHz boost clock speed, 640 tensor cores, and 5120 CUDA cores. The Volta GPU is manufactured on a 12nm process.


This graphics card is a beast while its TDP is a not too bad 250 Watts considering the compute power it's packing. The TITAN V has three DisplayPorts and one HDMI.


More details on the TITAN V at NVIDIA.com.
6 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA's Current Linux Driver Is Hungry For vRAM This Holiday
NVIDIA's New Memory Allocator Project To Be Standalone, Undecided On Name
NVIDIA Confirms Linux Driver Performance Regression, To Be Fixed In 390 Series
NVIDIA 387.34 Linux Driver Brings Vulkan Fixes
NVIDIA's Binary Driver Doesn't Yet Play Nicely With Linux 4.15
NVIDIA Wants Feedback On Its Device Memory Allocator Project
Popular News
C++17 Is Now Official
Systemd 236 Is Being Prepped For Release This Month With Many Changes
Armory Is A Very Promising 3D Game Engine With Full Blender Integration
System76 Will Begin Disabling Intel ME In Their Linux Laptops
AMDGPU's Scheduler Might Get Picked Up By Other DRM Drivers
AMD Announces The Radeon Software Adrenalin Driver