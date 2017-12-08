NVIDIA Launches The TITAN V Graphics Card At $2,999 USD

NVIDIA has launched their latest TITAN ultra high-end graphics card, the TITAN V, which they say is the most powerful PC GPU ever created. The TITAN V is based upon their Volta architecture and will set you back $2,999 USD.The NVIDIA TITAN V features 3D stacked memory, makes use of 21 billion transistors, and offers 110 TeraFLOPS for deep learning. The TITAN V packs in 12GB of HBM2 memory, 1455MHz boost clock speed, 640 tensor cores, and 5120 CUDA cores. The Volta GPU is manufactured on a 12nm process.

This graphics card is a beast while its TDP is a not too bad 250 Watts considering the compute power it's packing. The TITAN V has three DisplayPorts and one HDMI.