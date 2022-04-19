NVIDIA Mellanox SN4800 Modular Switch Support Prepared For Linux 5.19

There are many networking changes already building up in "net-next" ahead of the Linux 5.19 kernel cycle kicking off this summer. Merged yesterday is support within the Mellanox Ethernet "mlxsw" kernel driver for supporting the NVIDIA Mellanox SN4800 modular switch.Nearly three thousand lines of code was merged yesterday into the Mellanox kernel driver for introducing support for modular switch systems and bringing up support for the NVIDIA Mellanox SN4800 modular switch.The SN4800 has eight slots for accommodating different line cards as replaceable PHY modules. The line cards to be supported include the likes of 16x 100GbE, 8x200GbE, or 4x 400GbE configurations with other types of line cards to be added later.



NVIDIA comparison of the different SN4000 switches.