NVIDIA Mellanox SN4800 Modular Switch Support Prepared For Linux 5.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 19 April 2022 at 05:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX NETWORKING --
There are many networking changes already building up in "net-next" ahead of the Linux 5.19 kernel cycle kicking off this summer. Merged yesterday is support within the Mellanox Ethernet "mlxsw" kernel driver for supporting the NVIDIA Mellanox SN4800 modular switch.

Nearly three thousand lines of code was merged yesterday into the Mellanox kernel driver for introducing support for modular switch systems and bringing up support for the NVIDIA Mellanox SN4800 modular switch.The SN4800 has eight slots for accommodating different line cards as replaceable PHY modules. The line cards to be supported include the likes of 16x 100GbE, 8x200GbE, or 4x 400GbE configurations with other types of line cards to be added later.


NVIDIA comparison of the different SN4000 switches.


The SN4800 is the highest-end model within NVIDIA's Spectrum-3 based SN4000 Ethernet switch line-up and is rated for a maximum throughput of 12.8Tb/s and 8.4Bpps total packets per second.

As part of this merge is introducing the devlink-linecard mechanism for interfacing with these detachable PHY modules / line cards via the devlink command.

More details on this big SN4800 / Mellanox Line Card support via this merge request ahead of the Linux 5.19 merge window opening in late May and then the stable v5.19 release later in the summer.
2 Comments
Related News
Silicon Labs WiFi Linux Driver To Be Promoted Out Of Staging
Linux 5.18 Brings Many Networking Changes, New WiFi / Wired Hardware Support
BoringTun v0.4 Released For CloudFlare's Rust-Based WireGuard
NetworkManager 1.36 Released With 5G NR Modem Support, Other Improvements
UDP IPv6 Optimizations Queued Up For Linux 5.18
UDP/IPv6 Optimization Patches Pending For ~5% Improvement In CPU Bound Test
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Oracle Releases Solaris 11.4 "CBE" Free For Open-Source Developers / Non-Production Use
NVIDIA Publishes Signed Ampere Firmware To Finally Allow Accelerated Open-Source Support
Fedora Planning To Introduce Major Package Management Changes Next Year
Sony Contributes ~73%+ Performance Improvement For exFAT Linux Driver
Google Chrome/Chromium Experimenting With A Qt Back-End
Reiser5 Issues New Development Release, Performance Numbers For Scaling Out
SUSE/openSUSE Developing "Adaptable Linux Platform" For Next-Gen SUSE Linux Enterprise
Mesa 22.1-rc1 Brings Radeon Vulkan Enhancements, Imagination Driver & Microsoft Dozen