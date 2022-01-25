NVIDIA Reportedly Close To Admitting Defeat In Arm Acquisition
According to a report this morning from Bloomberg, NVIDIA is communicating to their partners that they face the real possibility their deal to acquire Arm will not come to pass.

Back in 2020 NVIDIA announced a $40 billion deal to acquire Arm. However, due to mounting government / regulatory pressures and concerns raised by Arm customers, they are reportedly close to admitting defeat that the deal will not close.

The Bloomberg.com report does acknowledge no final decision has been made and NVIDIA/Arm continues battling it out with regulators, but facing the reality that the transaction may not be approved.

The Bloomberg report also indicates Arm owner SoftBank is planning an IPO of Arm should the deal fall through.

We'll see what happens...
